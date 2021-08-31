Montreal police investigating after bullet holes discovered in door of Villeray apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a shooting in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-extension borough on Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call was made reporting bullet holes in the door of an apartment building located on St-Hubert Street, near de Castelnau Street.

Brabant said officers confirmed the presence of bullet impact holes on the door of a unit located inside the four-storey building at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

After speaking to people in the area, Brabant said police believe a possible overnight altercation may have resulted in gunshots being fired.

Police have not located any victims and no arrests have been made.

A perimeter was erected at the scene to allow for the investigation.