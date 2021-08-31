Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toxic drugs are now the leading cause of death for people between 19 and 39 in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'International Overdose Awareness Day 2021' International Overdose Awareness Day 2021
'Moms Stop the Harm' member Deb Bailey discusses the group's latest efforts to draw attention to B.C.'s opioid crisis, and honour those who have lost their lives to the epidemic.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 is international Overdose Awareness Day and in B.C., it is a day to remember the lives lost due to drug overdoses.

In the first half of 2021, at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug toxicity in the province, according to data released by the BC Coroners Service.

The chief coroner said this high number of deaths highlights the need to remove barriers to safe supplies of drugs, timely access to affordable treatments and provide services and options to those looking to overcome addiction.

June was the ninth consecutive month in B.C. where more than 150 people died as a result of the toxic drug supply.

The provincial government says drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in the province for people between the ages of 19 and 39.

Story continues below advertisement

“The deaths of more than 1,000 British Columbians in the first six months of 2021 is a tragic reminder that the toxic illicit drug supply remains a significant ongoing threat to public health and safety in communities throughout our province,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner for the BC Coroners Service said in a release.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'B.C. government expands prescription of illicit drugs amid overdose crisis' B.C. government expands prescription of illicit drugs amid overdose crisis
B.C. government expands prescription of illicit drugs amid overdose crisis – Jul 15, 2021

Read more: B.C. overdose deaths hit record high for second consecutive month

The government says the illicit drug supply in B.C. is becoming increasingly toxic with extreme fentanyl concentrations and carfentanil showing up more frequently in toxicology testing.

Post-mortem testing shows that fentanyl continues to be the substance involved in most drug-toxicity deaths – 85 per cent in the first six months of 2021, according to numbers provided by the government.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authorities with the highest number of illicit drug-toxicity deaths were the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Coastal Health, making up 62 per cent of the deaths during this period.

“Paramedics across B.C. have been responding to an exponential increase in overdoses this year, and there appears no end in sight to this health crisis,” Brian Twaites, advanced care paramedic and paramedic specialist, who has attended to thousands of overdoses in a 35-year career said.

“This is someone’s best friend. This is someone’s dad. This is someone’s kid. Every time this happens, the loss is devastating.”

Click to play video: 'Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach' Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach
Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is someone's best friend. This is someone's dad. This is someone's kid. Every time this happens, the loss is devastating."
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Overdose tagDrug Overdose tagOverdose Crisis tagIllicit drugs tagOverdose Awareness Day tagoverdose crisis bc tagBC drug overdose numbers tagDrug overdose BC tagHow many people die in BC from drug overdose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers