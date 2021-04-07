Global News at Noon BC April 7 2021 5:24pm 00:54 Vancouver launches Combined Overdose Response Team to support drug crisis A new initiative between Vancouver firefighters and health care workers has been officially launched to help connect overdose patients with treatment and support services. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744485/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744485/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?