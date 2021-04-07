Menu

Global News at Noon BC
April 7 2021 5:24pm
00:54

Vancouver launches Combined Overdose Response Team to support drug crisis

A new initiative between Vancouver firefighters and health care workers has been officially launched to help connect overdose patients with treatment and support services.

