Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
June 12 2021 2:04pm
04:34

One million naloxone kits have been distributed in B.C.

Dr. Jane Buxton, Harm Reduction Lead with the B.C.C.D.C, shares details of the Take Home Naloxone program, and why more urgent work needs to be done to help prevent overdoses.

Advertisement

Video Home