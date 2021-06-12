Global News Morning BC June 12 2021 2:04pm 04:34 One million naloxone kits have been distributed in B.C. Dr. Jane Buxton, Harm Reduction Lead with the B.C.C.D.C, shares details of the Take Home Naloxone program, and why more urgent work needs to be done to help prevent overdoses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7944856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7944856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?