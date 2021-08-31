Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 3 new cases, all in Central Zone

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. border rules go into effect, primarily for New Brunswickers not fully immunized' N.S. border rules go into effect, primarily for New Brunswickers not fully immunized
New rules are in effect for New Brunswickers going to Nova Scotia. Some business owners in the border town of Amherst say they will be impacted by any new guidelines, but as Callum Smith tells us, these restrictions are not nearly as stringent as previous ones because of vaccines.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries on Tuesday.

According to the province, all three cases are in Central Zone. Two of them are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

This brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to 65. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine tracker - How many Canadians are vaccinated?

The current data shows 70.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 6.9 per cent has had their first dose.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia has set a Sept. 15 target to begin Phase 5 of its reopening plan, which would lift most COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools' Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools
Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNova Scotia health tagNS COVID-19 tagcovid-19 cases nova scotia tagNS COVID-19 cases tagCOVID cases in Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers