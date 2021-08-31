COVID-19: N.S. reporting 3 new cases, all in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries on Tuesday.

According to the province, all three cases are in Central Zone. Two of them are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

This brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to 65. There are currently no hospitalizations.

The current data shows 70.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 6.9 per cent has had their first dose.

Nova Scotia has set a Sept. 15 target to begin Phase 5 of its reopening plan, which would lift most COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools