SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to release back-to-school plan, update final phase of COVID-19 reopening

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. teachers union releases report showing number of COVID-19 exposure locations' N.S. teachers union releases report showing number of COVID-19 exposure locations
The report shows 694 possible COVID-19 exposures at schools from March 2020 until April 29, 2021, and the union wants to know what the plan will be to ensure this isn’t the case come September. Jesse Thomas has more. – Jul 15, 2021

Nova Scotia parents and educators will soon find out the province’s plan for September when students head back to school.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will release the back-to-school plan at 3 p.m. AT.

A news release notes that Premier Iain Rankin is also invited to attend.

Read more: COVID-19 is surging in American kids. Here’s what Canadian parents need to know

The announcement will be live streamed here.

Houston and Strang will also be updating the province reopening and the move into Phase 5 — the final phase of the plan.

Earlier in the day, Prince Edward Island released their back-to-school plan, which recommends students and staff
continue to wear masks until at least October.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Masks are also recommended for students and staff on school buses and for staff inside kindergarten to Grade 6 classrooms when physical distancing is not possible.

Other measures include enhanced cleaning and regular handwashing.

Last week, New Brunswick released its back-to-school plan, which requires all school staff to be fully vaccinated or to undergo regular testing, while masks will still be required in common areas and on school buses.

The release of Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan comes amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week and two weeks before the scheduled reopening of schools on Sept. 7.

Read more: N.S. top doctor urging families to vaccinate kids 12 and older before school year

Two weeks ago, Strang sent a letter to parents urging them to ensure their children are fully vaccinated before returning to school.

The final step of the province’s five-phase reopening plan would lift restrictions and mandatory measures, however it requires 75 per cent of the province’s population to be fully vaccinated before it is implemented.

— With files from The Canadian Press 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 schools tagCOVID-19 School tagCOVID-19 back to school tagBack-to-school COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 school tagNS COVID-19 school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers