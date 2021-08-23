Nova Scotia to release back-to-school plan, update final phase of COVID-19 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia parents and educators will soon find out the province’s plan for September when students head back to school.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will release the back-to-school plan at 3 p.m. AT.

A news release notes that Premier Iain Rankin is also invited to attend.

The announcement will be live streamed here.

Houston and Strang will also be updating the province reopening and the move into Phase 5 — the final phase of the plan.

Earlier in the day, Prince Edward Island released their back-to-school plan, which recommends students and staff

continue to wear masks until at least October.

Masks are also recommended for students and staff on school buses and for staff inside kindergarten to Grade 6 classrooms when physical distancing is not possible.

Other measures include enhanced cleaning and regular handwashing.

Last week, New Brunswick released its back-to-school plan, which requires all school staff to be fully vaccinated or to undergo regular testing, while masks will still be required in common areas and on school buses.

The release of Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan comes amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week and two weeks before the scheduled reopening of schools on Sept. 7.

Two weeks ago, Strang sent a letter to parents urging them to ensure their children are fully vaccinated before returning to school.

The final step of the province’s five-phase reopening plan would lift restrictions and mandatory measures, however it requires 75 per cent of the province’s population to be fully vaccinated before it is implemented.

— With files from The Canadian Press