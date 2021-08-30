IN PHOTOS: Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C. erupts ‘like a volcano’

Send this page to someone via email

An aerial assault is expected to continue on Monday as firefighters ramp up their efforts to control the Skaha Creek wildfire, which ballooned to 100 hectares on Sunday evening west of Penticton, B.C.

The wildfire first ignited on Saturday but crested the ridge and burned down the mountainside towards the Skaha Hills luxury development above Penticton Regional Airport (YYF).

Viewers sent their photos to Global News, with some describing the ominous scene “like a volcano” erupting and lava pouring down the hillside, as orange flames ignited the night sky.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued, and favourable weather conditions are expected to decrease the intensity of the fire this week.

View image in full screen The Skaha Creek wildfire as pictured from a Penticton, B.C., subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden

View image in full screen The Skaha Creek wildfire as seen from the Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden

View image in full screen The Skaha Creek wildfire burns in the mountains above the Skaha Hills development on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden

View image in full screen Meghann Fletcher captured this image of the Skaha Creek wildfire spreading across the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher

View image in full screen A tree candling at the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher

View image in full screen Sandy Berney submitted this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., after it crested the ridge on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sandy Berney/Submitted

View image in full screen Sylvia Thompson snapped this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire as it marched down the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sylvia Thompson/Submitted

View image in full screen The 100-hectare Skaha Creek wildfire is burning directly above the luxury Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C. Courtesy: Glenn Norton

View image in full screen The Skaha Creek wildfire burning above a condo complex near Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Ashton Faye

0:38 Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size