IN PHOTOS: Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C. erupts ‘like a volcano’

An aerial assault is expected to continue on Monday as firefighters ramp up their efforts to control the Skaha Creek wildfire, which ballooned to 100 hectares on Sunday evening west of Penticton, B.C.
The wildfire first ignited on Saturday but crested the ridge and burned down the mountainside towards the Skaha Hills luxury development above Penticton Regional Airport (YYF).
Viewers sent their photos to Global News, with some describing the ominous scene “like a volcano” erupting and lava pouring down the hillside, as orange flames ignited the night sky.
No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued, and favourable weather conditions are expected to decrease the intensity of the fire this week.
Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size
