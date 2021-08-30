SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
IN PHOTOS: Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C. erupts ‘like a volcano’

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 2:25 pm
Penticton fire department photographer Mike Biden shot this image of the Skaha Creek wildfire from the south end of Penticton on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Penticton fire department photographer Mike Biden shot this image of the Skaha Creek wildfire from the south end of Penticton on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden

An aerial assault is expected to continue on Monday as firefighters ramp up their efforts to control the Skaha Creek wildfire, which ballooned to 100 hectares on Sunday evening west of Penticton, B.C.

The wildfire first ignited on Saturday but crested the ridge and burned down the mountainside towards the Skaha Hills luxury development above Penticton Regional Airport (YYF).

Viewers sent their photos to Global News, with some describing the ominous scene “like a volcano” erupting and lava pouring down the hillside, as orange flames ignited the night sky.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued, and favourable weather conditions are expected to decrease the intensity of the fire this week.

The Skaha Creek wildfire as pictured from a Penticton, B.C., subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
The Skaha Creek wildfire as pictured from a Penticton, B.C., subdivision on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden
The Skaha Creek wildfire as seen from the Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
The Skaha Creek wildfire as seen from the Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden
The Skaha Creek wildfire burns in the mountains above the Skaha Hills development on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
The Skaha Creek wildfire burns in the mountains above the Skaha Hills development on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Mike Biden
Meghann Fletcher captured this image of the Skaha Creek wildfire spreading across the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Meghann Fletcher captured this image of the Skaha Creek wildfire spreading across the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher
A tree candling at the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A tree candling at the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Meghann Fletcher
Sandy Berney submitted this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., after it crested the ridge on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Sandy Berney submitted this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., after it crested the ridge on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sandy Berney/Submitted
Sylvia Thompson snapped this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire as it marched down the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Sylvia Thompson snapped this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire as it marched down the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sylvia Thompson/Submitted
The 100-hectare Skaha Creek wildfire is burning directly above the luxury Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
The 100-hectare Skaha Creek wildfire is burning directly above the luxury Skaha Hills development west of Penticton, B.C. Courtesy: Glenn Norton
The Skaha Creek wildfire burning above a condo complex near Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
The Skaha Creek wildfire burning above a condo complex near Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Ashton Faye
