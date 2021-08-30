COVID-19: N.S. reports 31 new cases from past 3 days, 5 under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries since the last update on Aug. 27.

In a release, the province said 26 of the cases are in Central Zone. Fourteen are related to travel. Eight are close contacts of previously reported cases. Four are under investigation.

Three cases are in Northern Zone. One is related to travel. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Western Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. One is under investigation.

“We expected to see an increase in case numbers in Nova Scotia as we’ve been seeing in other provinces,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia’s deputy chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“It’s important to understand most of these cases are related to travel and they are strictly adhering to the public health measures,” she added.

Deeks said Nova Scotians must ensure that everyone 12 years of age and over is vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia said it has 71 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,953 tests on Aug. 27; 2,378 tests on Aug. 28; and 1,832 tests on Aug. 29.

As of Sunday, 1,443,183 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 687,683 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,288 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,189 resolved cases.

