Health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Prince Edward Island reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

All five people recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada and they are self-isolating.

Prince Edward Island currently has eight active cases of COVID-19.

No one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 90 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.6 per cent have received two doses.

Advertisement