Health

Health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 3:19 pm
There is community spread of COVID-19 once again in New Brunswick and Public Health is strongly recommending people wear masks indoors, but in the first briefing in over a month officials did not announce any restrictions. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

Health officials in Prince Edward Island reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

All five people recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada and they are self-isolating.

Prince Edward Island currently has eight active cases of COVID-19.

No one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 90 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.6 per cent have received two doses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
