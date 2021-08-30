Calgary police investigate possible hit and run in downtown core

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit in downtown Calgary Monday morning.
Police were called at around 7:20 a.m. to 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail for reports of a man down.
When officers arrived, police said they found the pedestrian in possibly life-threatening condition.
Alberta Health Services said the man suffered a traumatic head injury and was taken by EMS to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
Calgary police said it’s possible it was a hit-and-run collision, however as of publishing there were no witnesses who had confirmed that.
9 Avenue SE was closed between Centre Street and Macleod Trail and police were treating the area as a crime scene.
