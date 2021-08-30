Menu

Traffic

Calgary police investigate possible hit and run in downtown core

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 10:43 am
Calgary police taped off 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail after a man was hit on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Calgary police taped off 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail after a man was hit on Monday, August 30, 2021. Global News

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit in downtown Calgary Monday morning.

Police were called at around 7:20 a.m. to 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail for reports of a man down.

When officers arrived, police said they found the pedestrian in possibly life-threatening condition.

Alberta Health Services said the man suffered a traumatic head injury and was taken by EMS to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Calgary police said it’s possible it was a hit-and-run collision, however as of publishing there were no witnesses who had confirmed that.

Calgary police taped off 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail after a man was hit on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Calgary police taped off 9 Avenue SE between Centre Street and Macleod Trail after a man was hit on Monday, August 30, 2021. Global News

9 Avenue SE was closed between Centre Street and Macleod Trail and police were treating the area as a crime scene.

— More to come…

