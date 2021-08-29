Menu

Health

Saskatchewan surpasses 2,000 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 4:17 pm
Saskatchewan hasn't recorded over 2,000 active cases since May 16. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan hasn't recorded over 2,000 active cases since May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the provincial government announced one new death and 257 new cases on Sunday.

The province now has 2,065 active cases, which is the highest it has been since May 16.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is up to 225 or 18.7 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan announces 369 new cases, highest count since January

New cases were located in the following zones:

  • far northwest: six
  • far north central: two
  • far northeast: five
  • northwest: 38
  • north central: 23
  • northeast: 10
  • Saskatoon: 97
  • central west: eight
  • central east: nine
  • Regina: 17
  • southwest: five
  • south central: six
  • south east: three
Just over 38 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years old age category.

The provincial government has confirmed 53,875 total reported cases and 51,212 total recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday’s new death puts Saskatchewan at 598 deaths from residents who tested positive for the virus.

Read more: NDP Leader calls out Saskatchewan Health Minister

Hospitalizations are at 108, down from 110 on Saturday. This includes 83 people receiving inpatient care and 25 patients in ICUs.

The government said in Sunday’s update that of the 108 patients, 77, or just over 71 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

In addition, 2,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday. The number of fully vaccinated citizens in Saskatchewan is up to 693,723.

