COVID-19: Saskatchewan announces 369 new cases, highest count since January

Saskatchewan has not recorded this amount of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since Jan. 15 when there were 382 new cases.
On Saturday, the provincial government announced one new death from a resident who tested positive for the virus, along with 369 new cases and 120 more recoveries.
COVID-19 deaths are up to 597 in Saskatchewan.
The province’s total reported case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 53,617, while total recoveries increased to 51,033.
Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan health minister, opposition leader address vaccine mandates, restrictions
Saturday’s new cases were located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: nine
- Far north central: two
- Far northeast: 41
- Northwest: 35
- North central: 65
- Northeast: 24
- Saskatoon: 112
- Central west: six
- Central east: six
- Regina: 22
- Southwest: three
- South central: eight
- Southeast: nine
Active cases jumped to 1,987, Saskatchewan’s highest amount since May 16 when there were 2,082 active cases.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is now at 210 or 17.4 new cases per 100,000.
Read more: Sask. residents urged to remain cautious a month after COVID-19 restrictions lifted: Health expert
The government said in its Saturday update that 38.5 per cent of new cases are from residents in the 20 to 39 age category.
As of August 28, a total of 110 individuals are hospitalized, including 85 inpatient hospitalizations and 25 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 110 patients, 81, which is nearly 74 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.
Comments