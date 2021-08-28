Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Biden issues emergency declaration for Louisiana as ‘very dangerous’ Hurricane Ida approaches

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan announces 369 new cases, highest count since January

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 4:44 pm
The COVID-19 Delta variant can be as contagious as the chickenpox, an internal CDC report says. View image in full screen
The COVID-19 Delta variant can be as contagious as the chickenpox, an internal CDC report says. Getty Images

Saskatchewan has not recorded this amount of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since Jan. 15 when there were 382 new cases.

On Saturday, the provincial government announced one new death from a resident who tested positive for the virus, along with 369 new cases and 120 more recoveries.

COVID-19 deaths are up to 597 in Saskatchewan.

The province’s total reported case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 53,617, while total recoveries increased to 51,033.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan health minister, opposition leader address vaccine mandates, restrictions

Saturday’s new cases were located in the following zones:

Trending Stories
  • Far northwest: nine
  • Far north central: two
  • Far northeast: 41
  • Northwest: 35
  • North central: 65
  • Northeast: 24
  • Saskatoon: 112
  • Central west: six
  • Central east: six
  • Regina: 22
  • Southwest: three
  • South central: eight
  • Southeast: nine

Active cases jumped to 1,987, Saskatchewan’s highest amount since May 16 when there were 2,082 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is now at 210 or 17.4 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: Sask. residents urged to remain cautious a month after COVID-19 restrictions lifted: Health expert

The government said in its Saturday update that 38.5 per cent of new cases are from residents in the 20 to 39 age category.

As of August 28, a total of 110 individuals are hospitalized, including 85 inpatient hospitalizations and 25 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 110 patients, 81, which is nearly 74 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Government tagSaskatoon tagSask COVID-19 tagyqr tagSask tagYXE tagnew COVID-19 cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers