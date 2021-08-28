COVID-19: Saskatchewan announces 369 new cases, highest count since January

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has not recorded this amount of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since Jan. 15 when there were 382 new cases.

On Saturday, the provincial government announced one new death from a resident who tested positive for the virus, along with 369 new cases and 120 more recoveries.

COVID-19 deaths are up to 597 in Saskatchewan.

The province’s total reported case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 53,617, while total recoveries increased to 51,033.

Saturday’s new cases were located in the following zones:

Far northwest: nine

Far north central: two

Far northeast: 41

Northwest: 35

North central: 65

Northeast: 24

Saskatoon: 112

Central west: six

Central east: six

Regina: 22

Southwest: three

South central: eight

Southeast: nine

Active cases jumped to 1,987, Saskatchewan’s highest amount since May 16 when there were 2,082 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is now at 210 or 17.4 new cases per 100,000.

The government said in its Saturday update that 38.5 per cent of new cases are from residents in the 20 to 39 age category.

As of August 28, a total of 110 individuals are hospitalized, including 85 inpatient hospitalizations and 25 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 110 patients, 81, which is nearly 74 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.