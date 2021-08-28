Menu

Health

Manitoba records first human case of West Nile Virus this season

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 12:10 am
File photo of a mosquito being examined. View image in full screen
File photo of a mosquito being examined. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Manitoba has recorded its first human case of the West Nile Virus this season.

The province says the case was detected in Winnipeg during the week of August 15 to 21.

Manitoba Health has stated that the hot, dry weather over the summer created ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus.

Read more: Mosquito fogging to begin in parts of Winnipeg to reduce West Nile Virus risk

So far this season, the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the Winnipeg, Southern, Prairie Mountain, and Interlake-Eastern health regions.

There have also been three positive cases in horses, one positive case in a bird, and a positive case in another unspecified animal this season.

Read more: Manitoba's hot, dry conditions ideal for West Nile-carrying mosquitoes: Manitoba Health

In 2020, no human or animal cases were reported.

Between 2012 and 2018, there were 112 human cases of West Nile Virus in Manitoba. Nearly 40 per cent of these cases were hospitalized and 11 required intensive care.

