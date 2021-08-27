Concern remains for Trepanier residents as Mount Law wildfire continues to burn

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Trepanier area of Peachland, B.C., are still concerned about the Mount Law wildfire, despite minimal fire activity on Friday.

The fire did jump over Highway 97c on Thursday.

“We’ve had our motorhome locked and ready to go for evacuation purposes, the spot fire calmed down by the time I got here, but I was definitely concerned about that, the jumping of the highway,” said Vanessa Ozanne.

“It is concerning considering how close I live to the fire,” said Betty Van Straten.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre said the incident is a stark reminder this wildfire is far from being extinguished.

“The events of last night are a startling example of just how unpredictable wildfires can be. It’s also a great example of the teamwork shown by BC Wildfire and our local fire and rescue personnel,” said Brian Reardon, Emergency Operations Centre’s director.

“These crews worked side-by-side through the night during intense fire activity to protect our community.”

One westbound lane on Highway 97c, the Okanagan Connector, will remain closed to traffic.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is still burning out of control. However, the recent rainfall has suppressed fire activity.

“There was some rain on the fire — not sure how much, but there was some rain last night and a bit today. That will help with the fire activity here and hopefully tomorrow, as well,” said Roslyn Johnson, a B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer.

The Mount Law Wildfire is still 930 hectares, burning in the backcountry between West Kelowna and Peachland.

Two properties still remain under evacuation order.

