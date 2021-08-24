Menu

Canada

Okanagan Indian Band initiates evacuation after planned ignition

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 8:27 pm
Evacuation order
The OKIB issued an evacuation order Aug. 24 after a planned ignition got underway. OKIB

The Okanagan Indian Band ordered the evacuation of more than 100 properties within its boundaries on Tuesday afternoon because of the nearby White Rock Lake Wildfire.

In a notice posted to its website, the band said local members of the RCMP, search and rescue and other applicable agencies were assisting with the evacuation, seemingly precautionary in nature and prompted by a planned ignition.

“That was their own decision to initiate that evacuation today,” said BC Wildfire information officer Shannon Street.

“We have been planning for the next few days — on the northeast side of the fire perimeter, from Westside Road to Irish creek — to do some planned ignitions.”

Read more: Cooler weather credited for fewer new daily wildfires, B.C. officials say

Street said crews started with a small ignition on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

“We initially planned to do 3,000 hectares and today we went with 150 hectares,” said Street. “When that got going and was putting up smoke, the OKIB chose to do the evacuation change. It wasn’t an imminent threat.”

OKIB says evacuees can register at the Shubert Centre at 3505 30th Ave., if they need immediate help or they can call 250-241-5801 if they need a place to stay.

Click to play video: 'Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna' Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna
Fire starts along Westside Road in West Kelowna
Okanagan tagVernon tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagOkanagan Indian Band tagWestside Road tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagOKIB tagplanned ignitions tagIrish Creek tag

