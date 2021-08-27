West Kelowna Mounties find cannabis extraction facility during wildfire evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna Mounties say they came across a cannabis extraction facility last week when they were helping with an evacuation around the Mount Law wildfire, sparking what’s now an ongoing investigation.

“This was an all-hands-on-deck situation, and a BC Conservation Officer was assisting us in evacuating people in the area of Mackinnon Road,” Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“In the process of the evacuation, this officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the residences.”

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section immediately entered into an investigation with the assistance of the E Division Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team and, just three days after the evacuation, a warrant was executed on the property on Aug. 24.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” Staff Sgt. Dixon said.

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding a suspected drug lab, call West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).