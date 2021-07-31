Face of the RCMP in Okanagan transferring to Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The face of the RCMP in B.C.’s Southern Interior is moving east.

On Friday, media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey announced he was transferring to a detachment in Atlantic Canada.

His new posting will place him in the town of Harbour Grace, Nfld., where he’ll be a general duty corporal.

For the past six years, O’Donaghey has often been the police officer most seen on TV, fielding media requests and questions.

He had been doing so since 2016, when he became the media spokesperson for the Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country detachments. Just under two years ago, he joined the B.C. RCMP’s Southeast District in a similar role.

His policing career, which includes 15 years in B.C., began in Chilliwack, in traffic services, before moving to Lake Country to become a front-line officer.

Notably, O’Donaghey had been a lengthy Okanagan resident. He was born in Calgary, with his family moving to Penticton when he was eight. He also graduated from Penticton Secondary.

“Although B.C. is home for me, my spouse of nearly 15 years was born and raised in Newfoundland, and I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to take her back home,” O’Donaghey said.

“I am also overjoyed for the opportunity to work in such a gorgeous part of our country and raise my young family in a warm and welcoming province, well-known for having some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.”

The director for B.C. RCMP communications, Dawn Roberts, said O’Donaghey will be missed.

“Jesse has been a valuable part of the B.C. RCMP media relations program,” said Roberts.

“Representing the RCMP, talking about what we do, as well as being very engaged in community awareness and charity events is why we are going to miss him so much as he heads to the east coast.”

