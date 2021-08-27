15 puppies being cared for after owner forced to escape B.C. wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Fifteen wagging tails and even more slobbery puppy kisses are meeting dog-control workers at the Regional District of the North Okanagan every morning.

The pups came into their care on Aug. 23, after multiple excessive barking complaints led them to a house in Vernon where they found 14 puppies and their mom.

“Dog control was able to contact the owner and learned that he had been evacuated from Westside Road and was staying with a friend while trying to balance keeping his dogs safe and still attending school,” the regional district said in a news release.

1:48 Animal Auxiliary supports animals amid wildfires Animal Auxiliary supports animals amid wildfires – Aug 7, 2021

The White Rock Lake fire continues to burn out of control west of Okanagan Lake. It’s now estimated to be more than 82,000 hectares in size and dozens of people are on evacuation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Dog-control officers decided to help and opened their doors to all the pooches.

“Our mornings have changed in the facility – that’s for sure,” officer Daryl Riva said in the release.

“We show up in the morning to 15 wagging tails, lots of licks, and a lot more dog hair floating around than usual.”

The shepherd-mix puppies are around 10 weeks old, and the owner accesses the facility throughout the day to feed and visit with them.

1:14 Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C. Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C – Aug 16, 2021

“I am so grateful for the generosity and collaboration that the RDNO Dog Control Officers have shown to me and my dogs,” the owner said.

Story continues below advertisement

“During such a stressful time, they have helped take one thing off my plate while I wait to return home.”