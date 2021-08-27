Calgary police identify victim in Erin Woods homicide, search for vehicle of interest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have identified the man found dead in the southeast community of Erin Woods on Tuesday as Kalen Peter McKay, who goes by the name Peter.

McKay is believed to be the victim of a homicide, and investigators are now looking to identify a van that was seen at the scene around the time McKay was shot.

A white Dodge journey was spotted early in the morning on Tuesday, on Erin Circle S.E., and police are hoping to identify the driver, and whether there’s a connection to McKay’s death.

Calgary police are hoping to find the driver of a white Dodge Journey seen in the area Kalen Peter McKay was killed. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or who had access to that type of vehicle and went to visit McKay, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

“Often times even the smallest piece of information can have a huge impact with helping to solve a case,” police said.