Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police identify victim in Erin Woods homicide, search for vehicle of interest

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 6:05 pm
Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. Global News

Calgary police have identified the man found dead in the southeast community of Erin Woods on Tuesday as Kalen Peter McKay, who goes by the name Peter.

McKay is believed to be the victim of a homicide, and investigators are now looking to identify a van that was seen at the scene around the time McKay was shot.

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigating man’s death in Erin Woods

A white Dodge journey was spotted early in the morning on Tuesday, on Erin Circle S.E., and police are hoping to identify the driver, and whether there’s a connection to McKay’s death.

Trending Stories
Calgary police are hoping to find the driver of a white Dodge Journey seen in the area Kalen Peter McKay was killed.
Calgary police are hoping to find the driver of a white Dodge Journey seen in the area Kalen Peter McKay was killed. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or who had access to that type of vehicle and went to visit McKay, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Often times even the smallest piece of information can have a huge impact with helping to solve a case,” police said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Homicide Investigation tagPeter McKay tagCalgary Erin Woods homicide tagErin Woods homicide tagKalen Peter McKay tagKalen Peter McKay homicide tagPeter McKay homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers