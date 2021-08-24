Calgary homicide unit investigating man’s death in Erin Woods

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man was found dead in the southeast community of Erin Woods on Tuesday morning after a firearms call in the early morning hours.

Police and paramedics were called to Erin Circle Southeast at about 5:40 a.m. for a firearms report.

When EMS arrived, they found a man dead.

View image in full screen Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. Global News

Photos from the scene showed several police vehicles and officers on the street, and a portion of the block taped off with police tape.

No other injuries were reported, and police said there was no concern to the public following the incident.

Police have not released any details on how the man died.

View image in full screen Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. Global News