Crime

Calgary homicide unit investigating man’s death in Erin Woods

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary homicide unit investigating man’s death in Erin Woods' Calgary homicide unit investigating man’s death in Erin Woods
A Calgary man was found dead in the southeast community of Erin Woods on Tuesday morning after a firearms call in the early morning hours. Sarah Offin reports.

A Calgary man was found dead in the southeast community of Erin Woods on Tuesday morning after a firearms call in the early morning hours.

Police and paramedics were called to Erin Circle Southeast at about 5:40 a.m. for a firearms report.

When EMS arrived, they found a man dead.

Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. Global News

Photos from the scene showed several police vehicles and officers on the street, and a portion of the block taped off with police tape.

Trending Stories
No other injuries were reported, and police said there was no concern to the public following the incident.

Police have not released any details on how the man died.

Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a homicide investigation in Erin Woods. Global News
