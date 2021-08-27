COVID-19: 16 new cases in N.B. as province inches toward 75% vaccination target

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 as the province approaches 75 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

In a release on Friday, the province said 74.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have received their first dose.

Eleven of the new cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve two people aged 19 and under, a person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s.

Six cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case, one is travel-related and four are under investigation.

There is one case in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving a person in their 20s. That case is under investigation.

One new case in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, is travel-related and involves a person in their 30s.

And there are three new cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, involving two people aged 19 and under and a person in their 40s. One case is travel-related and the other two are under investigation.

The province said 94 per cent of the new cases are not fully vaccinated. Of the province’s 389 cases reported since July 1, 90 per cent were not considered fully vaccinated.

With 13 new recoveries, there are now 160 active cases in the province. Three people with the virus are in hospital.

A total of 1,425 tests were conducted since Thursday.