Crime

Winnipeg man, 27, busted in armed RM of Springfield home invasion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 1:21 pm
RCMP Oakbank detachment.
RCMP Oakbank detachment. RCMP

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed and barricaded incident at a home on Oakwood Road in the RM of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP said the Winnipeg man, who was known to homeowners, broke in just before 6 a.m. Thursday, armed with a knife.

A struggle ensued, police said, and a 66-year-old man was injuried, while a 58-year-old woman was able to disarm the suspect and give the family a chance to escape and call police.

Read more: North End Winnipeg standoff ended with no arrests

They were both, along with a 24-year-old woman, treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Police arrived and were told the suspect had barricaded himself inside, although after talking him down, police were able to arrest the man without incident.

RCMP continue to investigate, while the suspect is still in custody with charges pending.

