Winnipeg man, 27, busted in armed RM of Springfield home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed and barricaded incident at a home on Oakwood Road in the RM of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP said the Winnipeg man, who was known to homeowners, broke in just before 6 a.m. Thursday, armed with a knife.

A struggle ensued, police said, and a 66-year-old man was injuried, while a 58-year-old woman was able to disarm the suspect and give the family a chance to escape and call police.

Read more: North End Winnipeg standoff ended with no arrests

They were both, along with a 24-year-old woman, treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Police arrived and were told the suspect had barricaded himself inside, although after talking him down, police were able to arrest the man without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate, while the suspect is still in custody with charges pending.

2:00 Winnipeg mother forgives men involved in her son’s killing at sentencing hearing Winnipeg mother forgives men involved in her son’s killing at sentencing hearing – Jan 15, 2021