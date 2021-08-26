Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, sawed-off rifle seized during traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 10:07 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two people after seizing drugs and a rifle during a traffic stop on Aug. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two people after seizing drugs and a rifle during a traffic stop on Aug. 25, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the village of Fenelon Falls on Wednesday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers around 8 p.m. stopped a vehicle travelling on West Street for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police say the driver was initially arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s licence. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycocet, a sawed-off rifle, cash and weigh scales. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

Read more: Drug poisoning calls reach record number for Peterborough paramedics

Steven Norman, 42, of Fenelon Falls, and Kylie Brown, 29, of Huntsville, were each charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine, other drugs)
  • Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or a restricted firearm

Norman was additionally charged with:

  • Two counts of driving while under suspension
  • Five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Breach of a probation order

Norman was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday. Brown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 23.

