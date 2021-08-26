2 arrested after drugs, sawed-off rifle seized during traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes

Two men face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in the village of Fenelon Falls on Wednesday night.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers around 8 p.m. stopped a vehicle travelling on West Street for a Highway Traffic Act offence.
Police say the driver was initially arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s licence. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycocet, a sawed-off rifle, cash and weigh scales. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.
Steven Norman, 42, of Fenelon Falls, and Kylie Brown, 29, of Huntsville, were each charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine, other drugs)
- Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or a restricted firearm
Norman was additionally charged with:
- Two counts of driving while under suspension
- Five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Breach of a probation order
Norman was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday. Brown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 23.
