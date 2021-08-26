SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

Winnipeg private school mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg school requiring vaccines for eligible students' Winnipeg school requiring vaccines for eligible students
Winnipeg’s Gray Academy of Jewish Education is requiring vaccines for both staff and eligible students for the upcoming school year.

Gray Academy Jewish Education school is requiring all eligible students to have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to the classroom.

The school says students aged 12 years and up must prove they’re vaccinated by Sept. 2, before school starts Sept. 9.

Students not yet vaccinated have until Sept. 13 to get their first done, and until Sept. 30 to receive both immunizations.

“We are in a pandemic and we take that very seriously,” said Lori Binder, head of school at Gray Academy of Jewish Education told Global News Morning.

“This was done in response to the medical information we now know.”

In a release sent to parents, the school says the student vaccine mandate is in line with its policy for staff and visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our entire goal is to keep our school and our community as healthy and safe as possible,” she said.

Read more: COVID-19 — Manitoba brings back mask mandate, requires vaccination for some government employees

Binder says families can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, but documentation will be required.

“Our values of compassion in order to support families for education and connecting them with physicians to learn more about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, other private schools in Winnipeg say they’re still working on back-to-school plans. Both St. Mary’s Academy and St. Paul’s say plans should be released soon, but would not say if they will include vaccine mandates.

Gray Academy is one of the first younger years schools to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba.

Read more: 3 largest post-secondary schools in Manitoba to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

Post-secondary schools, including the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and Red River College, have previously made announcements requiring vaccines for all on-campus students.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
