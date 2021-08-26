Quebec government renews cultural funding agreement with Montreal

The new Montreal Cultural Development Agreement has been signed by the Quebec government and the City of Montreal. The deal will see more than $158 million invested in arts and cultural projects in Montreal over three years.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by the Quebec government and the City of Montreal. Under the terms of the agreement, Montreal will be able to choose the initiatives that are most important to it.

The agreement has two aspects, namely the cultural development of the Montreal area and the implementation of projects aimed at citizen participation and access to culture. Under previous such agreements, funds have been made available to libraries to provide public meeting places and purchase new books, and improvements were made to Mont-Royal and Bois-de-Saraguay, among other examples.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigenous cultural projects and artistic activities for elders were also among the projects sponsored under the funding agreement. Projects chosen will aim to showcase Montreal’s heritage, improve its quality of life and integrate public art into the urban landscape, according to the agreement. The development and dissemination of knowledge related to Quebec’s heritage will also be supported.

The partnership aims to promote quality of life in all neighbourhoods and access to culture for all, according to Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy.

Mayor Valérie Plante says the agreement is a remarkable opportunity to develop and protect the heritage and distinct landscapes of Montreal.

This will allow Montreal to shine throughout Quebec and beyond its borders, adds Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for Montreal. The Quebec government concludes similar agreements with other Quebec cities.