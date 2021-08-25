Menu

Crime

Dunville man charged in connection to fatal tractor crash in Wilmot, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 4:21 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 61-year-old man from Dunville, Ont., in connection to a fatal tractor crash that occurred in Wilmot last month.

Police say the incident occurred during rush hour on Sandhills Road on July 16.

Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

They say a farm tractor was headed south on Sandhills Road near Baden, transporting a just-purchased grain trailer from Listowel to Dunnville, when it collided with the side of the bridge crossing Highway 7-8.

Police say the tractor went over the guardrail, upending the trailer.

The passenger, a 64-year-old man from Fort Erie, was ejected from the tractor, sustaining severe injuries.

Police say he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waterloo police investigating after man pulls gun after being asked to leave bar in Kitchener

The driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Dunville man has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

