Dunville man charged in connection to fatal tractor crash in Wilmot, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 61-year-old man from Dunville, Ont., in connection to a fatal tractor crash that occurred in Wilmot last month.

Police say the incident occurred during rush hour on Sandhills Road on July 16.

They say a farm tractor was headed south on Sandhills Road near Baden, transporting a just-purchased grain trailer from Listowel to Dunnville, when it collided with the side of the bridge crossing Highway 7-8.

Police say the tractor went over the guardrail, upending the trailer.

The passenger, a 64-year-old man from Fort Erie, was ejected from the tractor, sustaining severe injuries.

Police say he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Dunville man has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.