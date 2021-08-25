Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigating after man pulls gun after being asked to leave bar in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 10:27 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another incident involving a gun in the city of Kitchener.

Police were called to a licensed establishment located at the corner of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road on Monday morning at around 2 a.m. for reports of a man who pulled a weapon.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

They say callers said a man was asked to leave the bar, which caused a skirmish, during which he pulled out a gun.

Trending Stories

Police say the gun was not fired, nor were any injuries reported as a result of the incident.

They say the man fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police investigate reports of another shooting in Kitchener

Police say the suspect is described as around five feet six inches tall and approximately 140 to 160 pounds with curly black hair.

There have been a rash of gun-related incidents in Kitchener over the past month, including a half-dozen shootings.

Police did not connect this incident to any of the others.

