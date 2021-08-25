Waterloo police investigating after man pulls gun after being asked to leave bar in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another incident involving a gun in the city of Kitchener.
Police were called to a licensed establishment located at the corner of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road on Monday morning at around 2 a.m. for reports of a man who pulled a weapon.
They say callers said a man was asked to leave the bar, which caused a skirmish, during which he pulled out a gun.
Police say the gun was not fired, nor were any injuries reported as a result of the incident.
They say the man fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.
Police say the suspect is described as around five feet six inches tall and approximately 140 to 160 pounds with curly black hair.
There have been a rash of gun-related incidents in Kitchener over the past month, including a half-dozen shootings.
Police did not connect this incident to any of the others.
