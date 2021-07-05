Menu

Crime

Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 1:30 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener man is dead after a motorcycle collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener man is dead after a motorcycle collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday evening. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener man is dead after a motorcycle collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday evening.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed down Witmer Road at around 6 p.m.

Man, 29, dies in Kitchener motorcycle crash: police

They told police that one lost control of their bike, travelled off the road and into a hydro pole.

Police say the Kitchener man was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

A dozen homes under construction destroyed by fire in Kitchener

They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the event leading up to it, to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

