Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

Waterloo Regional Police say a 49-year-old Kitchener man is dead after a motorcycle collision in Wilmot Township on Sunday evening.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed down Witmer Road at around 6 p.m.

They told police that one lost control of their bike, travelled off the road and into a hydro pole.

Police say the Kitchener man was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the event leading up to it, to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

