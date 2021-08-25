Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kingston sailor Ali ten Hove sets sights on Paris Olympic Games, just three years away

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Sailing in the Olympics was an incredible experience for Kingston’s Ali ten Hove.' Sailing in the Olympics was an incredible experience for Kingston’s Ali ten Hove.
WATCH: Kingston's Ali ten Hove and Toronto's Mariah Millen represented Canada in the 49er FX class in the Olympic sailing competition.

Despite COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Kingston’s Olympic sailor Ali ten Hove says Tokyo was still an incredible experience.

She teamed up with Toronto’s Mariah Millen to compete in the 49er FX class. They finished 16th overall in a field of 21.

“Our goal was to finish in the top ten but we gained valuable experience moving forward,” said ten Hove.

The 25-year-old member of the Kingston Yacht Club was back home at the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, mingling with sailors competing in the annual CORK regatta.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. yacht club celebrates 125th anniversary with virtual event

“It was an amazing experience,” said ten Hove of her Tokyo adventure.

“It really hit me before the first race. I started crying happy tears because I realized our dream of competing in the Olympics finally came true. I quickly gathered myself and got into my fighter-jet-pilot mode.”

Story continues below advertisement

Millen and ten Hove had some good races in Tokyo and had some frustrating performances as well.  Through the good times and bad, ten Hove could feel the love and support from her family and friends, she said.

Trending Stories

“I can honestly say I could hear and feel the people back home cheering us on. The Kingston community has really supported us and we could not be more appreciative.”

Millen and ten Hove hooked up in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks. They won the Canadian championship in 2017 and two years later finished 4th at the Pan-American games in Lima, Peru.

Read more: Kingston Yacht Club celebrates sailing athletes who will represent Canada at Pan Am Games

Just three years away, the next goal is to once again represent Canada at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

“Were inspired to continue with the process and bring home that Olympic medal,” concluded ten Hove.

“We believe our partnership is very strong and we still have a lot of potential as a team. We plan to get better and qualify for France in 2024.”

Click to play video: 'Two time Canadian Olympian visits sailors at Youth Championships in Kingston' Two time Canadian Olympian visits sailors at Youth Championships in Kingston
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagOlympic Games tagparis 2024 tagPortsmouth Olympic Harbour tagAli Ten Hove tagMariah Millen tagTokyo Sailing Olympics tagCork Regatta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers