Kingston sailor Ali ten Hove sets sights on Paris Olympic Games, just three years away

Send this page to someone via email

Despite COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Kingston’s Olympic sailor Ali ten Hove says Tokyo was still an incredible experience.

She teamed up with Toronto’s Mariah Millen to compete in the 49er FX class. They finished 16th overall in a field of 21.

“Our goal was to finish in the top ten but we gained valuable experience moving forward,” said ten Hove.

The 25-year-old member of the Kingston Yacht Club was back home at the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, mingling with sailors competing in the annual CORK regatta.

“It was an amazing experience,” said ten Hove of her Tokyo adventure.

“It really hit me before the first race. I started crying happy tears because I realized our dream of competing in the Olympics finally came true. I quickly gathered myself and got into my fighter-jet-pilot mode.”

Story continues below advertisement

Millen and ten Hove had some good races in Tokyo and had some frustrating performances as well. Through the good times and bad, ten Hove could feel the love and support from her family and friends, she said.

“I can honestly say I could hear and feel the people back home cheering us on. The Kingston community has really supported us and we could not be more appreciative.”

Millen and ten Hove hooked up in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks. They won the Canadian championship in 2017 and two years later finished 4th at the Pan-American games in Lima, Peru.

Read more: Kingston Yacht Club celebrates sailing athletes who will represent Canada at Pan Am Games

Just three years away, the next goal is to once again represent Canada at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

“Were inspired to continue with the process and bring home that Olympic medal,” concluded ten Hove.

“We believe our partnership is very strong and we still have a lot of potential as a team. We plan to get better and qualify for France in 2024.”

Advertisement