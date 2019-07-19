Kingston Yacht Club celebrates sailing athletes who will represent Canada at Pan Am Games

The Kingston Yacht Club bid farewell on Friday night to two of its own sailing graduates who will represent Canada at the Pan American Games this summer.

Robert Davis and Ali ten Hove are set to compete on August 3 and 10 at the games in Lima, Peru.

“I’ve been sailing on the world cup circuit for the past five years but this is my first major games experience,” says ten Hove.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia athletes learn new sport from rowing royalty Guylaine Bernier

During their speech on Friday, the pair expressed how humbled they were to be recognized by the sailing community and Kingston.

“The saying ‘It takes a village’ really applies because Robert and I would not be at the level we are without the support of everyone,” says ten Hove.

They have both graduated from the Kingston Yacht Club’s sailing program and say they are now excited to be a part of Team Canada.

“Having the chance to meet some of the other Canadian athletes and feel like we are all representing Canada together will be pretty exciting,” Davis says.