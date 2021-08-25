Menu

Crime

2 men in custody after hitting Summerland store employee with vehicle after alleged theft

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 4:37 pm
Police say the two men were arrested in Penticton, adding that several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were also seized. View image in full screen
Police say the two men were arrested in Penticton, adding that several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were also seized. File / Global News

Two South Okanagan men are in custody, awaiting a court date, after allegedly fleeing a store theft in Summerland and hitting an employee with their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday morning, around 10 a.m., at a business along the 13000 block of Victoria Road North.

Summerland RCMP say the two men allegedly left the store with unpaid merchandise.

Read more: B.C. wildfires: Roving police patrols in evacuated zones helping deter crime, say RCMP

Video of the incident shows a store employee, with his back to the driver, standing in front of an older, white car with Alberta plates as it tries to leave the parking lot.

The driver tried maneuvering around the employee, who kept on moving to stay in front of the vehicle, with the car eventually clipping him before fleeing.

“Upon the men getting into a parked vehicle, the employee attempted to prevent them from leaving,” Summerland RCMP said in a press release.

“One of the men driving the vehicle drove forward into the employee, causing him injury before immediately departing.”

How to avoid falling victim to cyber crimes

Summerland RCMP Const. James Grandy said a ‘subsequent investigation led officers to a residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton, where officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved.

“Additionally, several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home.”

Police say the two accused, both Penticton residents in their early 30s, are facing numerous charges, and are slated to appear in BC provincial court in Penticton, on Oct. 13.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

Kelowna SPCA shocked to be the target of thieves

 

