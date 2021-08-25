Kitchener MPP Amy Fee won’t seek re-election in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

After three years in office, Kitchener South–Hespeler MPP Amy Fee has announced she will not be seeking re-election next year.

“I have been humbled and grateful for the trust my constituents have placed in me. The last three years have been some of the most challenging, yet rewarding, of my life,” she said in a statement.

Read more: Lawyer to represent PC Party in Guelph in 2022 Ontario election

During her time in office, Fee was connected to autism issues and was also arrested in connection to a domestic dispute at her home.

She and her husband, who have since split up, have four children together, two of whom are autistic.

“Sadly, I feel my opportunities to contribute to the community in this role are being outpaced by the demands of my family,” Fee stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am a mother first. Out of respect to the community, I feel the need to hand the reigns to someone who can represent Kitchener South–Hespeler with total dedication.”

Read more: Liberals to acclaim Raechelle Devereaux as Guelph candidate in 2022 Ontario election

She said she will remain in office until after next year’s election.

“Until the next election, I will be available to whole-heartedly represent our community with enthusiasm and dedication, and I look forward to assisting the new MPP with the transition,” Fee said.

https://twitter.com/AmyFeePC/status/1430566694238531598

Fee was first elected in 2018, edging out former boxer Fitz Vanderpool, who was running for the NDP.

Prior to that win, she had served a term on the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for the Kitchener Wilmot riding.

1:53 Canada election: COVID-19 concerns over schools being used as polling stations Canada election: COVID-19 concerns over schools being used as polling stations