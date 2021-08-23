Liberals to acclaim Raechelle Devereaux as Guelph candidate in 2022 Ontario election

Send this page to someone via email

The federal election campaign may be in full swing, but the provincial Liberal Party is keeping busy as it builds a roster for next year’s Ontario General Election.

The Guelph Provincial Liberal Association announced on Monday that Raechelle Devereaux will be acclaimed as their candidate for the June 2022 election.

Devereaux, who is the CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre, announced in May her intention to seek the nomination.

“I’ve been interested in politics for some time,” she said in a phone interview shortly after that announcement. “The opportunity to represent my community and influence policy on a larger scale has been a passion of mine.”

Devereaux said as CEO of the health centre, she has helped tackle several community issues around food insecurity, mental health, affordable housing and early childhood supports.

She will be taking a leave of absence from the health centre once the writ drops.

Current Guelph MPP and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is the only confirmed candidate for the next provincial election.

Schreiner made history in 2018, becoming the first-ever Green MPP in Ontario, stripping the Liberal stronghold in Guelph that the party held since 2007.

It is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2022.