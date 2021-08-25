Lawyer to represent PC Party in Guelph in 2022 Ontario election

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Progressive Conservative Riding Association has selected lawyer Peter McSherry to represent the party in the Royal City for next year’s Ontario General Election.

McSherry, 52, was born in Scotland and raised in Kingston, Ont. and he has a small practice in Guelph which specializes in employment law.

McSherry also serves as the vice-chair on the Guelph Police Services Board and as a board member with the Rotary Club of Guelph.

Robert Coole, president of the riding association, said it’s an honour to have McSherry represent the party.

“Peter brings a wealth of experience and commitment to what we stand for: honesty, integrity and a belief that he can make a difference in the lives of the people of Guelph,” Coole said.

News of McSherry’s candidacy comes a day after the Liberal Party acclaimed the CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre, Raechelle Devereaux, as its candidate for the 2022 election.

Current Guelph MPP and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be running again as well.

Schreiner made history in 2018, becoming the first-ever Green MPP in Ontario, stripping the Liberal stronghold in Guelph that the party held since 2007.

Ontarians are scheduled to go to the polls on June 2, 2022.