Politics

Schreiner confirmed as Guelph’s Green Party candidate for 2022 election

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 11:02 am
Ontario Green Party Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner. View image in full screen
Ontario Green Party Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner will be officially confirmed as Guelph’s Green candidate for the 2022 provincial election.

Although he’s uncontested, Schreiner must be officially confirmed and the party announced that the formality will happen on April 6 during a virtual event.

Read more: Ontario Greenbelt consultation now underway, but advocates say plans don’t go far enough

Schreiner made history in 2018, becoming the first-ever Green MPP in Ontario.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the people of Guelph who have given me the opportunity to represent their voices at Queen’s Park,” he said in a statement.

“Since 2018, I have advocated for the local needs of our community. These efforts include protecting water in the Paris Galt Moraine and being a champion for tackling housing and poverty reduction.”

Click to play video: '‘It feels great to make history’: Mike Schreiner sworn in as Ontario’s first Green Party MPP' ‘It feels great to make history’: Mike Schreiner sworn in as Ontario’s first Green Party MPP
‘It feels great to make history’: Mike Schreiner sworn in as Ontario’s first Green Party MPP – Jul 5, 2018

Recently, Schreiner has been critical of plans to build Highway 413, which would stretch from Halton Hills to Highway 400.

He has argued that it would pave over the Greenbelt and other wetlands.

“I continue to push back against the Ford government’s agenda of paving over the places we love,” Schreiner said.

Read more: Ontario budget doesn’t meet immediate needs during COVID-19 pandemic, critics say

The next election is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2022.

Those interested in attending Schreiner’s confirmation in April can find more information about the virtual event online.

Guelph NewsMike SchreinerOntario Green partyguelph electionguelph-greens2022 election2022 Ontario electionnext ontario election

