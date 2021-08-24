Fans attending Oilers games at Rogers Place must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

The Oilers Entertainment Group announced Tuesday that starting Sept. 28, fans aged 12 and older must provide proof of either being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the game or a negative COVID-19 taken within 48 hours of the game to be allowed into Rogers Place.

OEG said the COVID-19 requirements will be in place “for the foreseeable future,”

For proof of vaccination, Rogers Place will accept electronic or paper records.

A negative COVID-19 test result must be from “an approved testing provider” and taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

When asked for clarification, an OEG spokesperson told Global News the company will be working through “the type of testing that will be accepted under this policy” in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The OEG also requires all employees, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine or combination of vaccines at least 14 days prior to Sept. 28.

2:05 Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules

“After careful deliberation with stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our fans and Alberta Health, we believe these changes are not only vital to the safety of our fans and staff, but also critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we welcome fans back to our venue and do our part for the safe reopening our city, province and country,” the OEG said in a statement Tuesday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information on our venue COVID-19 policies in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank our fans and our team members for their cooperation in ensuring we are able to welcome guests back to Rogers Place.”

— More to come…

1:49 Albertans travelling to B.C need to provide proof of vaccination at certain events Albertans travelling to B.C need to provide proof of vaccination at certain events