SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fans attending Oilers games at Rogers Place must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Staff and fans attending Scotiabank Saddledome, McMahon Stadium must be fully vaccinated' COVID-19: Staff and fans attending Scotiabank Saddledome, McMahon Stadium must be fully vaccinated
WATCH (Aug. 23): Calgary Sport and Entertainment announced Monday a COVID-19 vaccination policy that will require eligible fans and staff attending sporting events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium to be fully vaccinated. Blake Lough reports.

The Oilers Entertainment Group announced Tuesday that starting Sept. 28, fans aged 12 and older must provide proof of either being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the game or a negative COVID-19 taken within 48 hours of the game to be allowed into Rogers Place.

OEG said the COVID-19 requirements will be in place “for the foreseeable future,”

For proof of vaccination, Rogers Place will accept electronic or paper records.

A negative COVID-19 test result must be from “an approved testing provider” and taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

When asked for clarification, an OEG spokesperson told Global News the company will be working through “the type of testing that will be accepted under this policy” in the coming weeks.

Read more: Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen fans & staff must be fully vaccinated to attend games

Story continues below advertisement

The OEG also requires all employees, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine or combination of vaccines at least 14 days prior to Sept. 28.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules' Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules
Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules

“After careful deliberation with stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our fans and Alberta Health, we believe these changes are not only vital to the safety of our fans and staff, but also critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we welcome fans back to our venue and do our part for the safe reopening our city, province and country,” the OEG said in a statement Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton Elks game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information on our venue COVID-19 policies in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank our fans and our team members for their cooperation in ensuring we are able to welcome guests back to Rogers Place.”

—  More to come…

Click to play video: 'Albertans travelling to B.C need to provide proof of vaccination at certain events' Albertans travelling to B.C need to provide proof of vaccination at certain events
Albertans travelling to B.C need to provide proof of vaccination at certain events
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton Oilers tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagoilers tagRogers Place tagDelta tagOilers Entertainment Group tagNegative Covid-19 Test tagVaccination requirement tagedmonton sports fans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers