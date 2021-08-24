B.C. brings back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces for entire province

Send this page to someone via email

Masks are back.

Less than two months after removing the requirement, the B.C. government on Tuesday announced it will once again require people to wear masks in public, indoor spaces throughout the province to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the surprise announcement while the province was outlining rules for the return to school at both post-secondary and K-to-12 system.

This will include malls, shopping, grocery, libraries, community centres, pubs and bars as well as in workplaces where people interact with larger parts of the public.

“This is to address those situations where we are with people who may not have been vaccinated,” Henry said.

“This temporary order will be re-assessed as the vaccine card is reassessed.”

