Spike in Saskatoon’s wastewater of the virus that causes COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a significant spike of viral RNA from the coronavirus in Saskatoon’s wastewater.

Wastewater viral load jumped 348 per cent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, according to data released Monday by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan.

Researchers said samples from Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 showed the highest RNA load ever recorded in Saskatoon’s wastewater.

Read more: Saskatchewan municipalities consider vaccine mandates

The Delta variant also trended upwards, increasing by 330 per cent during the reporting period.

The report said all viral RNA load in the wastewater is the Delta variant. There was no detection of the Alpha or Gamma variants.

Story continues below advertisement

“This drastic increase in viral RNA load is indicative of a significant increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which — in a partially vaccinated population — may or may not be reflected by a decrease (in) case numbers in upcoming weeks,” stated the report.

“This signal is a leading indicator of impending surges in number of active cases by seven to 10 days following sample collection.”

As of Sunday, there were 352 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, with 33 people receiving treatment in hospital.

The report cautioned that changes of this magnitude may not be proportional and may not always correspond to a similar rise in COVID-19 cases. Instead, they said it should be seen as a gauge for the direction of change.

Most people with COVID-19 start shedding the virus through their stool within 24 hours of infections.

Researchers said the viral signal detected in wastewater helps to provide a population-level estimate of the rate of infection in Saskatoon.

They said gathering this information allows them to warn of upcoming increases in positive cases in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

3:42 In-person meetings, city staff vaccinations up for debate at city hall In-person meetings, city staff vaccinations up for debate at city hall