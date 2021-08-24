Fleeing driver sought following crashes in Georgian Bluffs: Grey Bruce OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pair of collisions in Georgian Bluffs, including one that left a cyclist seriously injured.

Police say the first crash took place on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road in Georgian Bluffs at around 3 p.m. Monday.

The crash involved a cyclist and a motor vehicle, but police say the driver of the vehicle had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

The cyclist with sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: South Bruce OPP investigating Brockton crash that left 1 dead

The second collision took place about a half-hour later and involved a vehicle crashing into another vehicle as it sat parked on Balmy Beach Road, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

While no injuries were reported, police say the driver of the moving vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say they are looking for a red SUV. They believe the vehicle may be a Toyota Rav 4 or a Nissan Qashqai.

The vehicle in question is expected to have damage to its passenger side, including a side mirror that may be hanging off or missing.

There is no description available for the suspected driver.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

1:36 Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash