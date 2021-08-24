Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fleeing driver sought following crashes in Georgian Bluffs: Grey Bruce OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 24, 2021 7:55 am
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out this long weekend in full force, cracking down on motorists who don't obey the law. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out this long weekend in full force, cracking down on motorists who don't obey the law. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pair of collisions in Georgian Bluffs, including one that left a cyclist seriously injured.

Police say the first crash took place on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road in Georgian Bluffs at around 3 p.m. Monday.

The crash involved a cyclist and a motor vehicle, but police say the driver of the vehicle had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

The cyclist with sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: South Bruce OPP investigating Brockton crash that left 1 dead

The second collision took place about a half-hour later and involved a vehicle crashing into another vehicle as it sat parked on Balmy Beach Road, according to police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While no injuries were reported, police say the driver of the moving vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say they are looking for a red SUV. They believe the vehicle may be a Toyota Rav 4 or a Nissan Qashqai.

The vehicle in question is expected to have damage to its passenger side, including a side mirror that may be hanging off or missing.

There is no description available for the suspected driver.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash' Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash
Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagCyclist tagSUV taggrey bruce OPP tagmotor vehicle tagGeorgian Bluffs tagGrey-Bruce tagBalmy Beach Road tagGrey Road 1 tagIndian Acres Road tagSport utility vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers