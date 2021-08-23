Menu

Canada

South Bruce OPP investigating Brockton crash that left 1 dead

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 7:40 am
An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing and police say more information will be provided once it becomes available. View image in full screen
One person has died following a crash at Highway 9 and Bruce County Road 3 in Brockton, according to South Bruce OPP.

Police say the collision west of Walkerton took place just before 3 p.m. on Sunday and drew the response of OPP, local firefighters and local paramedics.

Read more: Vehicle crashes into house in Dunnville, causes fire, OPP say

Few details have been provided, but police say one person has died as a result. The victim has not been identified.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing and police say more information will be provided once it becomes available.

