SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Education group wants COVID-19 vaccination required for eligible Ontario students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates
WATCH ABOVE: Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

TORONTO — An education advocacy group wants COVID-19 vaccination added to the list of immunizations required to attend school in Ontario.

Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, has written to Education Minister Stephen Lecce with the request.

Kidder writes that it’s “vital” to require COVID-19 shots for eligible students as fewer than 70 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, with school set to begin in two weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario teachers’ unions want stricter COVID-19 vaccination policy

She says the organization also agrees with calls to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for school staff and for provincial proof-of-vaccination certificates.

She says those changes will help COVID-19 case management plans run smoothly.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has said the Education Ministry is finalizing a COVID-19 vaccination plan for school staff that will require unvaccinated people to get regularly tested for the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagcovid vaccine tagOntario Education tagOntario schools tagcovid ontario tagontario students tagMandatory COVID-19 Vaccine tagCOVD-19 Vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers