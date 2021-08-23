Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 17 new cases since Friday, most in Central Zone

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 1:43 pm
COVID-19: N.S. reports 17 new cases since Friday, most in Central Zone - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update from Friday.

In a release Monday, the province said 11 of the cases are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Four cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to release back-to-school plan, update final phase of COVID-19 reopening

Two cases are in Western Zone and are related to travel.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,978 tests on Aug. 20; 3,123 tests on Aug. 21; and 2,434 tests on Aug. 22.

The number of active cases, recoveries, hospitalizations, deaths and immunization data for Monday was not available at the time of reporting.

The COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated once the data is available, the province said.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19' Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19
Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19 – Aug 6, 2021

 

