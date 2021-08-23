COVID-19: N.S. reports 17 new cases since Friday, most in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update from Friday.

In a release Monday, the province said 11 of the cases are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Four cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Western Zone and are related to travel.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,978 tests on Aug. 20; 3,123 tests on Aug. 21; and 2,434 tests on Aug. 22.

The number of active cases, recoveries, hospitalizations, deaths and immunization data for Monday was not available at the time of reporting.

The COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated once the data is available, the province said.

