Traffic

2 killed in tractor-trailer collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 9:28 am
OPP in Ottawa say two people were killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 417. View image in full screen
OPP in Ottawa say two people were killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 417. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people were killed in the early morning hours Monday when a tractor-trailer collided with their stopped vehicle on Highway 417, according to Ottawa OPP.

OPP say the crash happened at 12:52 a.m. in the eastbound lanes around Panmure Road, west of Kanata.

Police say a man and a woman, who were standing between their utility trailer and their pickup truck parked on the side of the road, were killed when a tractor-trailer collided with the stopped vehicles.

Both were declared dead on the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Trending Stories

OPP say they are still in the process of contacting next of kin and have not released the identities of the victims.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 417 are expected to remain closed in the area for the rest of Monday morning while police complete their investigation.

