Crime

2 victims seriously injured after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 10:40 am
Police said officers were called to the scene at 8:40 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said officers were called to the scene at 8:40 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Saturday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Pitfield Plaza, in the area of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 8:40 p.m.

Officers said there were reports of a shooting near a restaurant, with a man running down the road and firing at a car.

Read more: Man lying on east-end Toronto street pronounced dead after being hit by car, police say

Police initially said there were no injuries reported, but two victims later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds and officers believe they were injured in the incident.

They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were interviewing the victims.

Trending Stories

There is no word on any suspect information.

Click to play video: 'Community members call for action following triple shooting' Community members call for action following triple shooting
Community members call for action following triple shooting
