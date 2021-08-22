2 victims seriously injured after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Saturday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Pitfield Plaza, in the area of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 8:40 p.m.

Officers said there were reports of a shooting near a restaurant, with a man running down the road and firing at a car.

Police initially said there were no injuries reported, but two victims later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds and officers believe they were injured in the incident.

They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were interviewing the victims.

There is no word on any suspect information.

