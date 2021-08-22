2 victims seriously injured after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Saturday.
According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to Pitfield Plaza, in the area of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue, at 8:40 p.m.
Officers said there were reports of a shooting near a restaurant, with a man running down the road and firing at a car.
Police initially said there were no injuries reported, but two victims later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds and officers believe they were injured in the incident.
They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers were interviewing the victims.
Trending Stories
There is no word on any suspect information.
Community members call for action following triple shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments