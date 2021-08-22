Menu

Crime

N.S. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant suspected of multiple break-ins

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 10:19 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for Justin Jody Dempster, 31, who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for Justin Jody Dempster, 31, who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Provided/RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia area asking for the public’s help in finding an Annapolis County man who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant and is also believed to have been involved in “numerous” break-ins.

In one of the break-ins, firearms were stolen.

Justin Jody Dempster, 31, is wanted on the arrest warrant for violating conditions of his statutory release. According to the RCMP, they believe he’s connected to break and enters at residences in “multiple counties” since Aug. 6.

Read more: One man hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in Dartmouth

In a news release issued earlier this month, RCMP said Dempster was identified as the suspect in an Aug. 8 break-in at a home in Lake Charlotte. The home had been broken into at 5:15 p.m. while the homeowner was away, and the suspect had stolen a gun locker containing firearms and cash, a safe and a piggy bank.

On Aug. 9, officers conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 7 in Sheet Harbour and found Dempster. They said they tried to arrest him but Dempster was able to flee in his vehicle.

Dempster is described as being five-foot-ten in height, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250 with the Nova Scotia licence plate GUB 396.

Dempster could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250 similar to the one pictured here.
Dempster could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250 similar to the one pictured here. Provided/RCMP
