Strathroy man, 34, charged in alleged sexual assault and robbery: London police

A 34-year-old Strathroy, Ont., man is facing a charge of sexual assault and robbery in connection with an incident that occurred late Thursday night just south of the downtown.

It’s alleged that a woman walking along Richmond Street south of Carfrae Street, just south of the Thames River, was approached by a man who demanded property from her and then sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man fled, and police were contacted. The woman was taken to hospital for minor physical injuries.

A suspect in the case was later arrested by London police outside of the city around 1:20 a.m. Friday, officials said.

The accused, a 34-year-old Strathroy man, faces charges of sexual assault, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and choking during the commission of an indictable offence.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

