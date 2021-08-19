Emergency crews called to serious 2 vehicle crash west of Strathroy, Ont.

Provincial police said early Thursday afternoon that emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Egremont Drive at Kerwood Road, just west of Strathroy, Ont.
A photo posted to Twitter suggests that at least one of the vehicles involved was a transport truck.
Middlesex OPP say the intersection is closed. It’s not yet clear how long the closure is expected to last.
Middlesex-London Paramedic Service said that in addition to OPP, Ornge air ambulance and the Adelaide Metcalfe Fire Department’s Kerwood Fire Station are also on scene.
It is not yet clear how many people are involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries sustained in the crash.
More to come.
