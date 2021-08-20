Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead following single-vehicle crash at oil site near Glen Ewen, Sask.: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 12:30 pm
RCMP says a man is dead and a woman was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at an oil site north of Glen Ewen, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP says a man is dead and a woman was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash at an oil site north of Glen Ewen, Sask. Callum Smith / Global News

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collison at an oil site north of Glen Ewen, Sask. on Friday.

Read more: Regina man dies following rollover on Highway 8 south of Pelly, Sask.

Carnduff RCMP and Oxbow EMS and Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash. RCMP and an RCMP collison reconstruction team are working to determine how it happened.

Read more: Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman passenger was taken to the hospital with what RCMP described as “unknown injuries.”

Trending Stories

RCMP said it has no further details at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP' Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP – Aug 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagCrash tagSask RCMP tagCollision tagDeath tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagCarnduff RCMP tagGlen Ewen tagGlen Ewen News tagOil Site tagOxboro EMS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers