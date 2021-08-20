Man dead following single-vehicle crash at oil site near Glen Ewen, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collison at an oil site north of Glen Ewen, Sask. on Friday.

Carnduff RCMP and Oxbow EMS and Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash. RCMP and an RCMP collison reconstruction team are working to determine how it happened.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman passenger was taken to the hospital with what RCMP described as “unknown injuries.”

RCMP said it has no further details at this time.

