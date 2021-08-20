Man dead following single-vehicle crash at oil site near Glen Ewen, Sask.: RCMP

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collison at an oil site north of Glen Ewen, Sask. on Friday.
Carnduff RCMP and Oxbow EMS and Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash. RCMP and an RCMP collison reconstruction team are working to determine how it happened.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman passenger was taken to the hospital with what RCMP described as “unknown injuries.”
Trending Stories
RCMP said it has no further details at this time.
Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments