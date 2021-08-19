Louis Riel School Division eyeing vaccine mandate for staff

Send this page to someone via email

Louis Riel School Division is developing a plan that, if approved, would require all staff in its division to be vaccinated.

The division says its draft policies will be shared at a special Board of Trustees Meeting August 24.

An online survey will then be created to allow for broader community input.

Trustees will review feedback before considering the policies at its first regular meeting of the school year on September 7.

“These developing mandates and the supporting policies are not intended to be barriers,” LRSD superintendent Christian Michalik said in a statement.

“Rather, they are a means to promote safety and incentivize collective behaviours to not only start school in September in a safe and welcoming way, but also to sustain that effort and stay in school despite the fourth wave.”

LRSD, along with three other Winnipeg school divisions, have made masks mandatory to begin the school year.

The provincial executive of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society has voted to call on the government to make the vaccine mandatory for all employees at Manitoba schools.