Manitoba teachers call on government for a back-to-school vaccine mandate for staff

The Manitoba Teachers’ society is calling on the government for a back-to-school vaccine requirement for school staff.

The members of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society voted unanimously in support of stronger health and safety measures by asking the government to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for the employees.

The motion — passed Tuesday — calls on the government to mandate the vaccine for school staff with the exception of those with medical/religious reasons as to why they cannot be vaccinated.

Furthermore, the motion calls for regular COVID-19 testing for employees that are not able to be vaccinated.

“As teachers, we have a responsibility to act in the best interest of our students,” said MTS President James Bedford, in a news release.

“Research and medical experts across the globe have provided evidence that vaccination is the most effective way to fight COVID-19.”

Bedford said that a high percentage of students are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated because they are ineligible, and with the highly infectious Delta variant students are relying on others in their lives to keep them safe.

“The best place for students is in a classroom with a teacher, but those classrooms must be safe places for the teacher and all the students,”

“Requiring proof of vaccination is the best way we can keep our students and teachers safe and help ensure that the return to school is not only safe, but sustainable.” he added.

